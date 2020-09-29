Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE ACU opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

