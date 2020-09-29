Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

