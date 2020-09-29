Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Trading Down 1.4%

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 1.99 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Albion Development VCT’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

