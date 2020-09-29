Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Trading Up 2.1%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO)’s share price rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 201,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.24.

About Alio Gold (TSE:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

