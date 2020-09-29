Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $398.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

