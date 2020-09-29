Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,555.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $11.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit