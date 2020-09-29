Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,555.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $11.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

