Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. 945,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,305. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.65, a PEG ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

