AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. 1,281,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

