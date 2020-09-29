AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,779 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.