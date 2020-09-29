Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%.

AQMS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 288,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $195,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,242 shares of company stock worth $2,500. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

