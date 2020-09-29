Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 188,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,585. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.