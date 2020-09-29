Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
