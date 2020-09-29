Analysts Anticipate CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 455,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 515,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 931,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

