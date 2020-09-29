Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 1,459,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 249,809 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 27.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

