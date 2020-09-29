Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 600,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,108,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock worth $3,357,291 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.