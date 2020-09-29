Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nevro also posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $290,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.72. 206,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,378. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.87. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $148.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

