Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE NAT remained flat at $$3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

