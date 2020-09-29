Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE PAGP remained flat at $$6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $12,760,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,661,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Plains GP by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 681,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

