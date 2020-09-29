Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $77.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $309.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $304.95 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBK. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

