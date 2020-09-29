Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 30,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National CineMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

