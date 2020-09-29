Analysts Expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Navistar International reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE NAV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 1,296,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,325. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.39 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Navistar International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

