Analysts Expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,317.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,641. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 38.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. 4,122,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

