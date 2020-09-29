Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,028. The firm has a market cap of $760.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

