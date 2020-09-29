Analysts Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $94.22

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.