Analysts Set Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $38.07

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.07.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $475,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $475,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion and a PE ratio of -62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Analyst Recommendations for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

