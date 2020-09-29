Analysts Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $182.21

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

