Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Price Target at $161.18

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

NYSE HON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

