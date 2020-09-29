Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $13.70

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 485,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 366,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

