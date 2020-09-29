Analysts Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $72.88

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.88.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSE PLNT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

