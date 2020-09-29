Analysts Set Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXT. Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 469,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

