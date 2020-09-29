Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 2,330,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

