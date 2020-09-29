Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $43.43

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,698. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

