Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:APY traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.43. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

