Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of TSE:APY traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.43. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.
About Anglo Pacific Group
