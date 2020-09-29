Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Anglo Pacific Group stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of $441.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.