Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
Anglo Pacific Group stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of $441.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.
