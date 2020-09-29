Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

