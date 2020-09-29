Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Posts Earnings Results

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ACP traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 2,473,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,054. Armadale Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.26.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

