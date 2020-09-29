Asian Development Frontier (OTCMKTS:ADFI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Asian Development Frontier Inc (OTCMKTS:ADFI) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Asian Development Frontier Inc, formerly Blue Sky Petroleum Inc, is a shell company. The Company has no operations. The Company is engaged in analyzing various alternatives available to it. The Company is focused on developing fuel cell technology and producing fuel cells in China for indoor forklifts, scooters and underwater equipment, such as shallow underwater sightseeing submarines.

