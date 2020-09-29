Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Autohome by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Autohome by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Autohome by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. 287,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,271. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

