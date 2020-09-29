Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,816. The company has a market cap of $498.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

