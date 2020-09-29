Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,816. The company has a market cap of $498.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit