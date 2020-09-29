Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Trading Up 1.5%

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90). 3,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 36,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

