BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 490,942 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 643,125 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 48,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.