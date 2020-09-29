Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

MQT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 31,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.