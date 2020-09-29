Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $51.55. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $353,535.38 and $5,528.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.04831008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033807 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

