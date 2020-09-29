Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of WIFI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 396,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 521,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

