Bounce Token (BOT) Market Cap Reaches $9.77 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for about $375.47 or 0.03481617 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $2.23 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 150,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,033 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

