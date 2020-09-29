Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $247.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $248.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.85 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $276.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 73,890 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $2,123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $745,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 442,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

