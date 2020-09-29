Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.03. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 23.8% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $970,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 430,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

