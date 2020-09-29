Brokerages Expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. 881,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $20,670,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

