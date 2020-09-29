Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 351,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

