Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post sales of $171.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $177.20 million. HMS posted sales of $146.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $682.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $685.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.57 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $754.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

HMS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 419,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.