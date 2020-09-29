Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.66. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

